PHOTOS: Urvashi Rautela's oh-so-glam look goes VIRAL, fans call her 'goddess'

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela never fails to amaze us with her chic fashion choices. Looking gorgeous as ever, recently too, the actor stunned onlookers in a green shimmery number featuring a thigh-high slit.

The actress lit up the timelines of her fans with a series of photos looking drop-dead gorgeous in the full-sleeves sparkly gown. Urvashi channelled her inner diva as she struck various poses for the cameras. To complete her look, Urvashi opted to tie her hair into a ponytail and accessories her look with delicate earrings and a ring. She had minimal makeup on and finished off the overall look with a contrasting bright purple nail paint.

Take a look at Urvashi'soh-so-glam photos here:

As soon as Urvashi shared the pictures, fans took to the comments section and dropped heart and fire emojis. Some even called Urvawshi 'goddess' and praised her for her flawless beauty.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role.

The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' along with the Hindi remake of 'Thiruttu Payale 2'. Urvashi recently got a blockbuster response for her song 'Doob Gaye' opposite Guru Randhawa and 'Versace Baby' opposite Mohamed Ramadan. She will be also making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film 'The Legend' opposite Saravana. The actress has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.