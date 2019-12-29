Photos: Twinkle Khanna remembers late father Rajesh Khanna on birth anniversary

Twinkle Khanna may have bid adieu to Bollywood but her connections with the industry run deep, being the daughter of yesteryear actress Dimple Kapadia and late superstar Rajesh Khanna and wife of superstar Akshay Kumar.

Twinkle was last seen on the screen in the film Mela in the year 2000 but the actress embraces her Bollywood connection and keeps her fans on their toes with her quirky pictures and fashion and style.

Besides her good looks, her sense of humor is another thing to die for! Today, the actress turned a year older ringing in her 46th birthday.

Another reason why her birthday is special is that she shares her birthday with her late father superstar Rajesh Khanna who would have celebrated his 79th birth anniversary today.

The veteran actor bid adieu to the world on 18 July 2012 but is survived by his two daughters.

Sharing a picture of the superstar on her Instagram post, Twinkle celebrated both their birthdays but what came as a surprise for Twinkle's fans was that Twinkle who is known for her interesting captions didn't write anything for this picture.

However, as soon as the actress shared the picture, fans started flooding the post with hearts.

A fan commented, "Happy Birthday to the world's biggest superstar.. Mega superstar Rajesh Khannah Sir.."

While the other wrote, "O mere Dil k chain ... Chain aaye mere ko dua kijiye." Another fan wrote, "You resemble your dad."

Twinkle is known for her sharp wit and sense of humor with which she treats her fans on Twitter under the username of Mrs. Funny Bones.