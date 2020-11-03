Photos: Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan join Shah Rukh Khan for birthday celebrations at Burj Khalifa

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been treating fans with beautiful photos of the superstar lately. SRK turned 55 on November 2 this year and celebrated the special day with his family and friends in Dubai. He also received a special gift from Burj Khalifa where the LED screens on the building displayed career-defining moments of the superstar. Suhana also posted a photo on her Instagram story in which she is seen posing with her daddy dearest.

In the photo, Shah Rukh looks handsome as ever in a grey Saint Laurent T-Shirt and jeans with a black blazer jacket. He tied his long hair in a messy ponytail. On the other hand, Suhana looked pretty in a printed crop top and white skirt. Winged liner, glossy lips and cascading curls rounded her look out.

Check out the photo below:

Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba also posted a cute photo posing with SRK and they were joined by his youngest son AbRam Khan. Take a look at the photo below:

Earlier on Monday, Shah Rukh posted a video on his social media pages wherein he thanked everyone for their wishes and immense love. He mentioned the fan clubs who have been doing charity work on the occasion of SRK's birthday by donating PPE kits, blood, food and more. The superstar said, "I think this is the most wonderful work that we can do because you can’t be a lover boy like me without spreading love."

SRK is currently in UAE to attend the ongoing IPL 2020 tournament.