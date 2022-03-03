PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur ties the knot with Mayank Pahwa

Veteran stars Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Manoj Pahwa-Seema Pahwa's son Mayank in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shahid Kapoor's younger sister Sanah shared the official pictures from her wedding day.

Dressed in traditional attires with the pink floral decor in the background, the newlyweds looked adorable. Sanah wore a colour coordinated lehenga choli. Her choli was red coloured while the lehenga and bridal veil were of pastel blue colour. On the other hand, Mayank wore a black indo-western.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also shared a glimpse from the wedding ceremony. While Shahid wore a black indo-western with white churidar, Mira was a vision to behold in a textured white saree.

Shahid too took to his Instagram handle and penned an emotional note for his sister. "How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always …," read Shahid's caption.

Check out the photos below:

READ: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's pics from sister Sanah Kapur's Chooda ceremony go viral- Check out

Earlier, Vivaan Shah, son of veteran star couple Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, had shared glimpses from his cousin Sanah's Chooda ceremony on Instagram.

In the pictures, Sanah was seen dressed in a white suit with a bridal red dupatta. She had another yellow dupatta which she used to cover her head. In the pictures, Shahid and Mira too were seen posing for a family photo including his dad Pankaj Kapur, step-mom Supriya Pathan, brode Sanah and others.

Take a look:



For the unversed, Shahid's sister has featured alongside him in the 2015 rom-com 'Shaandaar'.