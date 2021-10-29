PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat prepares for Aryan Khan's return, gets decked up with lights ahead of Diwali

The paparazzi gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, on Friday evening to see it get decked up with lights. The decorations appear to be in happiness of the release of his son Aryan Khan from jail.

Mannat's top floor is lit up with shimmering fairy lights in photos. The rest of the house remained obscured by heavy blinds. Electricians were also observed putting up lights on the residence earlier in the day. There is a major possibility that the decoration is particularly for Diwali however, Aryan’s return isn’t less than a festival for the Khan family.

After Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the Mumbai drugs case by the Bombay High Court on Thursday everyone was expecting him to walk out of jail today. However, Aryan Khan may not be released today as the procedure for his release has not yet been completed and his release memo has not been yet signed by authorities.

However, earlier in the day, advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Aryan Khan in the drugs case also said that he will be out of jail by today evening.

Speaking to ANI, Maneshinde said, "We are expecting to receive orders of High Court from HC registry by today evening. As soon as we get the orders we will produce it under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for completing other formalities and get release orders for Aryan Khan."

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, and Munmun Dhamecha after hearing of their bail pleas. While Arbaaz Merchantt is also lodged at Arthur Road jail like Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.