Photos: Riteish Deshmukh wishes Twinkle Khanna, Rajesh Khanna on birthday with heartfelt, throwback picture

Late superstar Rajesh Khanna would have celebrated his 79th birth anniversary yesterday. The actor is survived by his two daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinky Khanna out of which he shares a special connection with Twinkle as they both share a birthday.

To commemorate the same, Twinkle yesterday had shared a throwback picture of her father on her social media.

The author who is known for her quirky sense of humor and hilarious captions, left that section blank yesterday and proved that actions do speak louder than words.

But what was adorable to see was Twinkle's husband Akshay Kumar's good friend Riteish Deshmukh also sharing a throwback picture of both Twinkle and Rajesh Khanna.

The Housefull 4 actor shared a picture of Rajesh Khanna with little Twinkle in his lap. In the picture, we can see Rajesh Khanna busy reading the newspaper while baby Twinkle struggles to get the paper from her dad's hand.

Riteish wrote, "Happy Birthday dear @mrsfunnybones - have a stupendous day. Much love ... Also..today remembering the first super star of Indian Cinema.. Shri #RajeshKhanna ji - on his birth anniversary- ‘ज़िंदगी बड़ी होनी चाहिए, लम्बी नहीं’."

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Farhad Samji's Housefull 4 along with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde and Milap Zaveri's film Marjaavaan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

Next up, Riteish will be seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. It is a sequel to Baaghi (2016) and Baaghi 2 (2018).