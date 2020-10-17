Photos of Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani flaunting washboard abs go viral

Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani posted a stunning picture flaunting her well-sculpted washboard abs. In the Instagram picture, Disha wore a grey sports bra and black basketball shorts. She is seen taking a mirror selfie.

For caption, Disha simply left a a blue butterfly emoji. In many cultures, the blue butterfly is a symbol of acceptance, honour, and energy.

See it here:

Recently the actress has posted a video performing the butterfly kick that left her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff gushing. In the Instagram video, Disha flawlessly pulls off the butterfly kick without any aid.

Meanwhile, actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently holidaying in Maldives, shared a glimpse of his vacation for fans and followers on social media. He took to Instagram and shared a picture that shows him chilling out in an infinity pool with the backdrop of the sea. Varun is shirtless, flaunting washboard abs in bright orange shorts paired with reflectors.

His blissful state of mind reminded him of legendary martial arts superstar Bruce Lee`s philosophy. "Be like water making its way through cracks -- Bruce Lee," Varun wrote alongside the image. The image currently has over 801K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Here it is:

A user wrote, "Finally a shirtless picture." Another user said, "Fireeeee". One quoted lines from the song "Garmi" from Varun`s film 'Street Dancer 3D' song 'Haaye Garmi' called 'Arre yaar koi ACCC chala do'. 'Why are you so hot!!' asked a user.

The actor returns to the screen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit 'Coolie No. 1', directed by his father David Dhawan. The film is slated for an OTT release.

On the other hand, Disha is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film 'Radhe', which features superstar Salman Khan in the starring role, along with Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva. Salman recently shared his happiness on resuming shoot for the film after almost seven months.

She also stars in the lead role in 'KTina', produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. The actress will also reportedly be seen in 'Ek Villain 2'.