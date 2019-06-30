Photos: Karan Johar joins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor for lazy lunch in London

Kareena Kapoor Khan is juggling between her personal and professional lives in the best possible way. The actor is currently enjoying her time in London with her family and once a week she travels to India to shoot for Dance India Dance 7 in which she is one of the judges. This week after her shoot in Mumbai, Bebo was snapped at the airport while heading back to London. This time, along with her family, the actor decided to spend the vacation with her friends as well.

Karan Johar, who was snapped at the Mumbai airport a few days back was spotted in London with his friends including Zoya Akhtar and Natasha Poonawalla. A while back, KJo took to his Instagram page and shared a stylish photo of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor with whom he reunited in London. In the photo, the siblings are seen twinning in black and keeping a minimal smile. Karan captioned the photo stating, "Sister Act! @therealkarismakapoor #bebo"

Check it out below:

Lolo also shared a photo on her Instagram story in which she is seen posing with Kareena and Karan. The trio had lunch together in London. Take a look:

Talking about Kareena's balancing act between vacation and DID 7, a source said to DNA After Hrs, "Kareena has always balanced her professional and personal life well. She has a choc-a-block schedule ahead with four big movies coming up. She is likely to shoot for Angrezi Medium either in July-end or August, then there’s Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Her film, Good News, with Akshay Kumar, will release at the end of this year for which the promotions will begin a month before. She is flying down from London only for a day so that she can spend more time with Taimur. Besides, she endorses 17 brands, so there will be quite a few campaigns that she will be shooting for."