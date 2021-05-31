Photos: Kangana Ranaut visits Golden Temple for the first time

Kangana Ranaut visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar today. She posted photos on her Instagram page since it was her first visit with her family. Kangana wrote that she was stunned by its beauty and divinity. The actor was recently tested negative for COVID-19 in her hometown in Manali.

“Today I visited Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden Temple, even though I grew up in the north and almost everyone in my family has already visited the temple many times only for me it was the first time …. speechless and stunned with Golden Temple’s beauty and divinity...,” she wrote

Kangana recently bagged the National Award for her performance in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'. She has a promising list of upcoming films namely 'Thalaivi', where she transforms into legendary actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa onscreen. Kangana has also been shooting for her forthcoming projects action film 'Dhaakad' and 'Tejas' where she plays the role of an IAF pilot.

Kangana who makes headlines constantly has been in the news for her provocative tweets against Shaheen Bagh, Farmer Protests happening in North India, nepotism debate and the most recent one was on the premise of the Bengal violence. For the latter, the actor was permanently banned from Twitter for hate speech and inciting violence. She also gathered a lot of flak from people across the world.

Since then, Kangana has become very much active on Instagram where she continues to express her opinions on the ongoing topics in India and around the world.