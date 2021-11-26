Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Photos from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding unlikely to be leaked, know why

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will have a no-phone policy in their wedding rumoured to take place in Jaipur in the second week of December.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2021, 01:39 PM IST

The most anticipated wedding inside the Bollywood industry has been kept a secret till now. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to tie the knot in December, but there has been no official confirmation from either of them or their families. As per the media reports, the wedding will take place in Jaipur in the second week of December. 

The recent updates from the marriage will surely disappoint Vicky-Katrina fans. They won't be able to see the pictures from the ceremony as the couple will have a no-phone policy during their intimate ceremonies. The event management agency, managing the whole event, has been strictly asked to make sure no photos or videos are leaked on the social media without the couple's knowledge.

As per an India Today report, an insider has said "This is a big day for both of them, so it’s obvious that they are going all-out to ensure that there is no situation where photos and videos are being leaked on social media without them knowing. Katrina and Vicky are hands-on with the wedding prep and there is an elaborate team
put in place to ensure privacy and security.”

The source has also revealed that the guests won't be able to use their mobile phones beyond a designated area at the venue. The wedding is rumoured to take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxurious resort on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. This isn't the first time such a request have been made by the celebrity couple. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone had also asked their family members and friends to hand over the phones in designated areas during the ceremonies.

The couple has kept their guest list a secret too. Apart from the two families and close friends, Vicky and Katrina are also inviting their industry friends. Their guest list includes Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Natasha Dalal.  In order to ensure their security, the couple has themselves booked travel, stay and comfort for their guests.

