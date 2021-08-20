PHOTOS: Cousins Sonam, Khushi, Shanaya, Rhea, Anshula look stunning at Antara Marwah's baby shower

Bollywood stars and cousins Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor shared some happy family pictures clicked at the baby shower celebration of their cousin Mohit Marwah's wife Antara Motiwala Marwah.

Hopping onto her Instagram account, Sonam shared photos from the ceremony where she is seen posing for the cameras with her family members including her recently married sister Rhea Kapoor and cousins Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

Sonam looked breathtakingly beautiful donning a light-pink Anarkali suit, which she chose to pair with royal green-and-gold jewellery. Rhea complemented her sister's palette by donning a pastel-green outfit.

Khushi, Shanaya and Anshula Kapoor opted for blue, lemon yellow and bright pink lehengas from Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra, and Raw Mango, respectively.

"Khaandaan for the #Godhbharai of @antara_m missing @janhvikapoor @aashitarelan16 @harshvarrdhankapoor @jahaankapoor26 we love you #antumoh," Sonam captioned the post.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who could not make it to the event, dropped several heart emoticons in the comments.

Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram handle and shared photos from the day. He posted a gorgeous monochrome picture of the family, captured in a burst of candid laughter. Arjun looked handsome in an off-white kurta. "Smiles R Us," he added to his Story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film 'Bhoot Police', which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

On the other hand, Sonam will be next seen in 'Blind', a Bollywood remake of a 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

The Bollywood adaptation is being directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Prince Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. 'Blind' is scheduled to release in 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)