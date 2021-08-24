PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli visit Indian restaurant in Leeds, celebrate Onam and pose with staff for pictures

Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are currently having a gala time in the UK with their daughter Vamika. The mother-daughter duo was accompanying Virat for India’s match against England at Leeds, where the former won a historic win.

After they visited a vegan restaurant last week, Anushka and Virat graced another easter this week and photos and videos of their outing have gone viral on social media. The couple went to Tharavadu restaurant in Leeds, England and also took part in Onam celebrations.

In the pictures, Anushka can be seen in a long white dress and nude sandals. She completed her look with a sling bag and gold jewellery. Virat was dressed in a black t-shirt paired with grey jeans. One photo also showed Virat’s message that he left for the restaurant.

“We love the food here always. The hospitality is amazing and we are always served food with love and care. All the best to you guys. Love, Virat and Anushka,” Virat wrote with a black marker on a white plate. They even signed their names at the bottom of the plate.

Last week, Virat-Anushka went to a vegan restaurant named Tendril Kitchen in London. In fact, even the chef who had prepared the sumptuous meal for the celebrity power couple, shared a few photos on his Instagram story, striking a pose with Anushka and Virat.

The caption on the restaurant's Instagram handle where the photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with the chef Rishim Sachdeva was shared, read, "When @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma visit for lunch. So glad you enjoyed!”

On a related note, Anushka had taken off to the UK with her husband Virat and daughter Vamika, in July. Since then, the 'PK' actor has been sharing pictures from her English countryside getaway. The star couple had also celebrated Vamika’s six-month birthday in London.

On the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'. She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan`s son Babil's debut.