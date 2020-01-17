Photos: Aaradhya Bachchan hops, skips and jumps on getting clicked with mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The sports day event was held at a popular school in Mumbai and we witnessed a whale of Bollywood celebrities along with their kids attending it. Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan took to their social media pages and shared a few photos of AbRam Khan who won a silver medal and a bronze medal in two racing events. Proud parents were elated to see their son winning in sports.

Now, we came across a few photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan making their way towards their car post having lunch at a restaurant in the city. They headed to the restaurant post attending the sports event of Aaradhya.

In the photos, Aishwarya is seen sporting a casual-cool look. She wore a black tracksuit with a pair of grey sneakers. The actor placed her shades on the head and carried a black bag. On the other hand, Aaradhya wore a blue T-Shirt and track pants with a black zipper jacket. She was seen hopping, skipping and jumping while getting clicked by the shutterbugs present there.

Check out the photo below:

Earlier, while talking about taking Aaradhya with her everywhere, Aishwarya had told Firstpost, "I take her with me everywhere so she is a part of my multi-tasking life. I keep it as real for her as possible, and very normal. Now she is in school like any normal girl. But even when she was a toddler I’d take her to the play-park to be with other children. It becomes difficult in Mumbai. But when I’m travelling I take her out to the park. Even there, there are people who recognize us. But they are normal parents and children. Aaradhya has to have a normal life. I’ve explained to her that is my life and now she’s part of it. So she’s comfortable in it."