PHOTOS: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan SLAYS it in her first concept photoshoot, pics go VIRAL!

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is setting Instagram on fire, one picture at a time. The star daughter, who's quite popular on social media, recently shot for her first ever concept photoshoot. She had shared the first picture from her first photoshoot a few days back and the picture had gone viral with the blink of an eye.

Now, Ira Khan has shared more pictures from her concept shoot which goes by the theme of 'Who are you?" and she's slaying it on the photo sharing platform with her confidence and hatke style quotient.

Doning various shades of vibrant colours like red, purple, blue along with black in her costumes, Ira Khan looks fierce and full of confidence in evey picture. Her coloured curls and heavy eye make-up are definetly the highlights of the shoot.

Check out some of the pictures here:

Ira Khan had earlier explained the concept of the photoshoot in a separate post on her Instagram page. She had captioned her post writing, "Who are you? I've never had an answer to that question but at different points in my life, I've been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer just yet. The exciting moments are when you realize you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be. And also that no one thing defines who you are. In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But its just that.. one of the many ways to explore this idea."