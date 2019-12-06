PHOTO: Shah Rukh Khan lounges by the pool in California

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan probably has the most loyal fans in the world who are patiently waiting with bated breath for the actor to announce his next project post his last release in 2018, Aanand L. Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

On his 54th birthday this year in November, Shah Rukh had said that he is currently reading a few scripts and spending some much needed time with his family. He had said that he would soon announce his next project too.

"I wanted to spend some time with my children and hear such stories that are loved by the audience. I have been working on a lot of films, with a lot of directors and I like to talk about a film only once it goes on the floors. Inshallah, you will know about my next film in a couple of months from now,” the actor was quoted as saying.

That said, Shah Rukh is currently living it up in the USA where he is vacationing with his family. The Badshah of Bollywood took to social media today and shared a series of pictures, posing by the pool, and soaking up the sun.

“Finally the California sun is out....it’s time for the Pool...maybe should dress right for it," he wrote.

It was reported a few days back that SRK might make a comeback with a big-budget comic action-thriller directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta had also hinted on the same saying that the project with Shah Rukh and Raj-DK is on the cards, but he isn’t aware of other details.