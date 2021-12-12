Photo of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding reception's invitation goes VIRAL

The newly wedded couple of B'town Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are having a grand reception and they have started sending invites to their guest. Let's have a look at the invite.

Actor Ronit Roy is among the guest who received the invite and he has shared it on social media.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish and private ceremony on December 9 in Six Senses Fort Barwara.