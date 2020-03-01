Photo of Krishna Shroff kissing her 'favourite fish in sea' Eban Hyams goes viral

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is currently on a holiday with her boyfriend Eban Hyams. An image of them kissing is now going viral on the internet. Krishna had shared the super adorable image on her Instagram post and it has all of our heart.

In the image, Krishna is seen kissing Eban Hyams in the middle of an aquarium. The aquarium happens to be in Dubai where Krishna and Eban are holidaying if Krishna's Instagram posts are anything to go by. She clarified the same with a photo of herself too.

Wearing a white crop top with black jeans, Krishna kisses Eban who dons a red t-shirt and black jeans too. They are surrounded by fishes in what is reported to be Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. Sharing the image, Krishna wrote, "My favourite fish in the sea."

See her post here:

Krishna had recently launched an MMA club along with brother Tiger Shroff. Tiger is busy promoting 'Baaghi 3' and was seen celebrating his birthday with co-star Shraddha Kapoor there only a day back. Like Krishna, Eban is also a sports enthusiast and according to reports, has played professionally in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL).