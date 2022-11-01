Phone Bhoot: Vicky Kaushal reviews Katrina Kaif starrer horror-comedy, says 'masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film'

Phone Bhoot-Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot is slated to release in cinemas on November 4. The film's special screening was held in Mumbai on the night of Monday, October 31 with Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal in attendance.

The Sardar Udham star took to his Instagram Stories on the morning of Tuesday, November 1, and shared his opinion about the Gurmmeet Singh directorial. Along with the film's poster, Vicky wrote, "Full front pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film! Go laugh your heads off in theatres near you" and tagged the three leads, Jackie Shroff who plays pivotal role, the director, and the production banner, Excel Entertainment.

Ishaan Khatter, who celebrates his 27th birthday on November 1, re-shared Vicky's Story and wrote, "Vicky-pedia (a pun on Wikipedia) ne declare kar diya! glad you enjoyed paaji love and respect". Ishaan and Siddhant play two ghostbusters, while Katrina plays a ghost in the film.





When the trailer was released last month, Katrina had then revealed Vicky's reaction to the same at the launch event in Mumbai where she said, "Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction and that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to." Kaushal had even taken to his Instagram Stories then and written, ""Meri cute-ni bani bhoot-ni!".



Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter disclose why they agreed to be part of horror-comedy | Exclusive

In an interview with DNA, Katrina talked about why she chose the film as she said, "I think it was just phenomenal writing. Comedy is one of my favourite genres. I had not done a comedy film in quite some time, and I found this script absolutely funny. After a point you don't have to calculate and go with your gut, you are just going with an instinct, it's a feeling, and that's the basis of how you chose your films."