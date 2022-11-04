Phone Bhoot Twitter review: Netizens call Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'mind-blowing'

File photo

Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot released in cinemas on November 4 I.e today.

Fans called the film ‘mind-blowing’, ‘entertaining’ and whatnot.

Check out some Twitter reactions here:

I'm so excited. The first half is really mind blowing!!!!! I can't wait for the second half !! Very hilarious first half ever!!!!#PhoneBhoot — Vishal taneja (@iVishaltaneja) November 4, 2022

It's true that Hey guys don't miss this #PhoneBhoot first half is so good. Totally enjoyed watching my favorite katrina after a long time — Rina varma (@iAkashteja) November 4, 2022

Yah bahut hi behtarin movie hai aap logon ko dekhni chahie#PhoneBhoot(@kalpnasingh213) November 4, 2022

#PhoneBhoot 1st half:



Absolutely enjoying the hysterical duo of #IshaanKhattar and #SidhantChaturvedi that infuse so much energy in a script that is intentionally absurd and self aware!



The pop culture references are so well integrated#KatrinaKaif with the Slice Ad had me — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 4, 2022

On the evening of Monday, October 31, a special screening of the movie took place in Mumbai, and Vicky Kaushal, Katrina's husband, was present.

On Tuesday, November 1, in the early hours, the Sardar Udham actor posted to his Instagram Stories to discuss the Gurmmeet Singh film. together with the movie's poster.

Vicky wrote, "Full front pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film! Go laugh your heads off in theatres near you" and tagged the three leads, Jackie Shroff who plays pivotal role, the director, and the production banner, Excel Entertainment.

Ishaan Khatter, who celebrates his 27th birthday on November 1, re-shared Vicky's Story and wrote, "Vicky-pedia (a pun on Wikipedia) ne declare kar diya! glad you enjoyed paaji love and respect". Ishaan and Siddhant play two ghostbusters, while Katrina plays a ghost in the film.

When the trailer was released last month, Katrina had then revealed Vicky's reaction to the same at the launch event in Mumbai. Kaushal had even taken to his Instagram Stories then and written, ""Meri cute-ni bani bhoot-ni!".

In an interview with DNA, Katrina talked about why she chose the film as she said, "I think it was just phenomenal writing. Comedy is one of my favourite genres. I had not done a comedy film in quite some time, and I found this script absolutely funny. After a point you don't have to calculate and go with your gut, you are just going with an instinct, it's a feeling, and that's the basis of how you chose your films."