Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Phone Bhoot Twitter review: Netizens call Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'mind-blowing'

Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot released in cinemas on November 4

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

Phone Bhoot Twitter review: Netizens call Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'mind-blowing'
File photo

Starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot released in cinemas on November 4 I.e today. 

Fans called the film ‘mind-blowing’, ‘entertaining’ and whatnot. 

Check out some Twitter reactions here: 

 

 

 

 

 

On the evening of Monday, October 31, a special screening of the movie took place in Mumbai, and Vicky Kaushal, Katrina's husband, was present.

On Tuesday, November 1, in the early hours, the Sardar Udham actor posted to his Instagram Stories to discuss the Gurmmeet Singh film. together with the movie's poster.

Vicky wrote, "Full front pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film! Go laugh your heads off in theatres near you" and tagged the three leads, Jackie Shroff who plays pivotal role, the director, and the production banner, Excel Entertainment. 

Ishaan Khatter, who celebrates his 27th birthday on November 1, re-shared Vicky's Story and wrote, "Vicky-pedia (a pun on Wikipedia) ne declare kar diya! glad you enjoyed paaji love and respect". Ishaan and Siddhant play two ghostbusters, while Katrina plays a ghost in the film. 

When the trailer was released last month, Katrina had then revealed Vicky's reaction to the same at the launch event in Mumbai. Kaushal had even taken to his Instagram Stories then and written, ""Meri cute-ni bani bhoot-ni!". 

Also read: Katrina Kaif reveals how Vicky Kaushal's mother Veena Kaushal takes care of actress's diet

In an interview with DNA, Katrina talked about why she chose the film as she said, "I think it was just phenomenal writing. Comedy is one of my favourite genres. I had not done a comedy film in quite some time, and I found this script absolutely funny. After a point you don't have to calculate and go with your gut, you are just going with an instinct, it's a feeling, and that's the basis of how you chose your films." 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
PHOTOS: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding ceremonies to be held at iconic 110 year-old venue
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 503 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.