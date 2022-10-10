Phone Bhoot trailer: Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan starrer promises perfect comedy of horrors

Phone Bhoot/YouTube screenshot

Phone Bhoot trailer: Ever since the audience saw the first poster of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan starrer Phone Bhoot, they have been eagerly waiting to get more glimpses of the horror-comedy film. Finally, putting an end to the long wait, the makers of the most awaited comedy of horrors Phone Bhoot unveiled the film's trailer amid much fanfare today, October 10.

Phone Bhoot has been the talk of the town for a long time now and the verdict on the recently unveiled trailer is out with fans calling it the most haunting yet funniest.

Meanwhile, the film has been in the news for its interesting genre of comedy of horrors that it is about to bring to the audience. The film has also grabbed the attention of the audience as they will get to witness Katrina Kaif as the prettiest Ghost for the first time.

Filled with a lot of hilarious and fun moments, the trailer sees Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan playing ghost hunters while they meet the world's most beautiful ghost Katrina Kaif and they together go on a fun and horrific journey with a business plan.

The trailer brings a lot of fun elements together where, on the one hand, they will see Katrina making fun of herself and, on the other, they will experience a burst of laughter amid a lot of horrifying experiences.

Having seen the trailer we can say that the film is going to be a crazy and fun adventure ride while at its core, it's a story of good vs evil.

Moreover, Phone Bhoot would be yet another comedy of horrors the audience will see this year after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the audience has shown immense love for this interesting and fun-filled genre, we can expect, Phone Bhoot to be one of its kind of films that will be truly fun to watch.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.