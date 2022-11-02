Phone Bhoot star Siddhant Chaturvedi breaks silence on dating rumours with Navya Naveli Nanda

File Photo

Phone Bhoot actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has been making headlines ever since he entered the film industry, talked about his dating rumours with Navya Naveli Nanda in his recent interview. They were spotted together at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party a few days ago.

While speaking to GoodTimes, Siddhant addressed rumours and stated, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.” Ishaan was also present at that interview, he added that he wishes reports of his network were also true.

For the unversed, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli is rumoured to be in a relationship. However, both of them maintained a dignified silence and never spoke about it in public. Recently, the Phone Bhoot actor was spotted attending famous designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

The star-studded party was attended by several notable artists in the industry. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur were among the attendees. In a video of Instant Bollywood, the Gehraiyaan actor was spotted rushing towards the venue, and paps advised him to hold on for a moment for getting clicked. One of the pap asked him to wait and said, "Navya ji aa rahi hai, rukiye." For a moment Chaturvedi got surprised and continue walking towards the venue. Well, he did blush after hearing Jr Nanda's name.

Back in June, Siddhant dropped a short clip in which a crew member was seen making him wear a chain. But what caught everyone's attention was his caption. Along with sharing the clip, Siddhant wrote, "Her noodles." Netizens quickly took to the comments section and pointed out his clip's connection with Navya's Instagram post.

Daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, Navya was enjoying her vacation in Japan, before the Gehraiyaan actor shared his clip, Navya had shared a photo on his Instagram account in which she is seen standing in front of hundreds of Noodle cups. She had captioned her photo, "made some noodles today".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be seen next in the horror-comedy Phone Booth with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The Excel Entertainment film is slated to release on November 4. He also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, backed by the same production house, in his kitty in which he stars alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.