Phone Bhoot star Katrina Kaif reveals the nickname she got from her in-laws

Kapil Sharma- Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who got married in December last year are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. The actress has got a cute nickname at her in-law's place. She said: "My in-laws call me Kitto with love." The actress is coming on The Kapil Sharma Show along with her co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter to promote their film Phone Bhoot.

Katrina, who got a lot of fame with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Namastey London, also received good responses for her work in New York and Raajneeti. The actress for the first time is going to be part of a horror-comedy genre.The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur-fame and produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani`s Excel Entertainment. It is the story of a shop where all the problems, even those related to ghosts, are sorted out.

On the comedy-based reality show, she opens up about her life after marriage and when the host tells her about the name given to him by his mother, she reveals how she has also got a unique name at her husband`s house. The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Yesterday, Kaif posted a humorous video on Instagram in which she can be seen scaring Vicky Kaushal with a line from the film. He is shown in the video sleeping soundly before Katrina plays the audio, at which point he wakes up terrified.

Recalling her experience of shooting the film, Katrina told DNA, "The experience was as fun as you can see in the trailer. That's a good representation of the kind of atmosphere that was there on the sets. A script like that, a film like that, the world-the genre of the film, it just inherently makes you laugh and smile. You know, the writing was fantastic, everyone's character was so well defined that it gave us clear kind of barometers for our room and where we had to play in doing comedy, and then it was just down to creating the right atmosphere, the right vibe, improvising on the sets, we have a fantastic director with us Gurmeet (Gurmmeet Singh). Phone Bhoot will release in cinemas on November 4.