Phone Bhoot: Siddhant Chaturvedi on working with Katrina Kaif post her wedding, says 'jismein inki khushi...'

Phone Bhoot

Katrina Kaif is making her comeback in films with the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. After getting married to Vicky Kaushal in December 2021, Phone Bhoot will mark Kaif's return to the cinema. On Monday, the team Phone Bhoot launched the trailer in Mumbai. Post-trailer launch, the team, including, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter interacted with the media.

Like the trailer, the press conference was also a light-hearted, funny conversation with some quirky answers from the cast. One of the reporters asked Siddhant's reaction to Kaif's marriage, and his reply left everyone laughing, including the actress. While addressing the question, Chaturvedi said, "Question yehi tha na ki disappointment hui nahi... nahi.. bilkul nahi. Yeh khush hai...jaha inki khushi hai wahi meri khushi hai." Katrina laughed and even blushed on Chaturvedi's response.

Ever since the audience saw the first poster of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan starrer Phone Bhoot, they have been eagerly waiting to get more glimpses of the horror-comedy film. Finally, putting an end to the long wait, the makers of the most awaited comedy of horrors Phone Bhoot unveiled the film's trailer amid much fanfare today, October 10.

Meanwhile, the film has been in the news for its interesting genre of comedy of horrors that it is about to bring to the audience. The film has also grabbed the attention of the audience as they will get to witness Katrina Kaif as the prettiest Ghost for the first time.

Filled with a lot of hilarious and fun moments, the trailer sees Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan playing ghost hunters while they meet the world's most beautiful ghost Katrina Kaif and they together go on a fun and horrific journey with a business plan. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.