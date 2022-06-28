Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter starrer horror-comedy's release date out

Phone Bhoot/Official Poster

Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles will be released in theatres on October 7. The supernatural comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment.

On Tuesday, the production house shared the film's release announcement on its official Twitter page with a quikry poster. "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you," the tweet read.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Booth was previously scheduled to be released in cinema halls on July 15.

Monday, Katrina had hopped on to her Instagram account to share the first motion poster of the film. She wrote alongside it, "Ek Bhayanak comedy incoming. Stay tuned. #PhoneBhoot". Although the first look of her character wasn't unveiled in the poster, it got the fans excited.

Looks like Katrina had a lot of fun shooting the film! She keeps sharing photos and videos from the sets of the film. Earlier, she had shared some fun pictures from their photo shoot and captioned them, "The one stop shop for all bhoot-related problems". Prior to that, she shared a 'behind the scenes' photo from the sets and wrote "Gang" as the caption. In the picture, Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan are seen having fun with producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

On the work front, Katrina has quite a few films in her hand. Apart from Phone Bhoot, she will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 and with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Meanwhile, Siddhant will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan opposite Ananya Panday and Ishaan has Pippa up for release, alongside Mrunal Thakur.