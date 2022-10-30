Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter meet Harbhajan Singh amid T20 World Cup 2022

File Photo

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are truly not leaving any chance to make their upcoming film Phone Bhoot reach the mass audience. As the film is constantly dragging towards its release date, the world's most beautiful ghost Katrina Kaif along with two Ghostbusters Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi is furiously running places to promote the film and now their journey took them to cheer up the nation during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

After treating the audience with its amazing trailer and trending songs, the makers of Phone Bhoot are now bringing the experience of the film to the audience. Their journey has now reached to cheer up team India during their match with South Africa in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Moreover, the Phone Bhoot cast played cricket with Harbhajan Singh and the hosts of the show.

Check out this fun video of #KatrinaKaif playing cricket with #HarbhajanSingh at the star sports office today #PhoneBhoot @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/NRgV5EJbxg — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) October 30, 2022

In the clip, Harbhajan can be seen on the bowling side, Katrina on the batting side can be seen hitting fours and sixes while Ishaan and Siddhant took up the fielding. Having seen the cast spending time with the cricket fans of the nation and cheering team India during the match is a bliss to watch and has definitely raised the audience's excitement to experience this comedy of horrors in the theater.

Read-Phone Bhoot: Ishaan Khatter compares film to Salman Khan, Aamir Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna | Exclusive

Meanwhile, recalling her experience of shooting the film, Katrina told DNA, "The experience was as fun as you can see in the trailer. That's a good representation of the kind of atmosphere that was there on the sets. A script like that, a film like that, the world-the genre of the film, it just inherently makes you laugh and smile. You know, the writing was fantastic, everyone's character was so well defined that it gave us clear kind of barometers for our room and where we had to play in doing comedy, and then it was just down to creating the right atmosphere, the right vibe, improvising on the sets, we have a fantastic director with us Gurmeet (Gurmmeet Singh). He has directed Mirzapur. He has that fine sense, he knows the right balance, where to draw the line you know, trying to keep short control on it because you can't let things drag in comedy. You want the right beats, know when to hit it, know when to leave it one to hit it, so I think we had the combination of everything we could want to put together, hopefully, a really great enjoyable comedy film."

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.