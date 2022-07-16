Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif announces new release date of her upcoming film

Katrina Kaid recently announced a new release date for her film Phone Bhoot on her social media account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 06:54 AM IST

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif announces new release date of her upcoming film
Credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi is now all set to release on 4th November this year. Katrina recently announced a new release date on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, the Ek Tha Tiger actor dropped the poster with a new release date of her upcoming film, which she captioned, "Ringing in with an update. #PhoneBhoot will now release on 4th November at cinemas near you." Further confirming the news, Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared the release date update on his Insta story with a string of posters.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In the first picture, the Gehraiyaan actor shared the updated poster along with the caption, "4th November! Wohoo! Boo! Boo." He also shared the pictures from the poster of Katrina, and Ishaan Khatter along with emoticons as captions. The Ek Tha Tiger actor sported a chic bang haircut, as she donned an all-black look in the poster. Sharing the poster, Siddhant captioned it "EK BHAYAANAK COMEDY."

On the other hand, Ishaan can be seen in a nerdy avatar, as he strikes a weird pose with a skeleton, whereas Sidhant can be seen with an all-smiles face, sitting with a skeleton. The first look of the film, featuring the three lead casts has ignited conversations about the film amongst the masses. Phone Bhoot is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, produced by Excel Entertainment which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 7 this year but now will hit the theatres on 4th November 2022. (With inputs from ANI)

Earlier, Katrina Kaif shared some behind-the-scenes pictures with her co-stars Ishaan and Siddhant, having fun on the sets.

On the work front, the Zero actor has quite a few films in her hand. Apart from Phone Bhoot, she will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 and with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in `Jee Le Zaraa` co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Siddhant will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan opposite Ananya Panday and Ishaan has Pippa up for release, alongside Mrunal Thakur.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 392 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.