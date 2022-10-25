Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Phone Bhoot: Ishaan Khatter compares film to Salman Khan, Aamir Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna | Exclusive

"I found myself laughing for pretty much the two hours when the film was being narrated to me", said Ishaan Khatter.

Reported By:Aman Wadhwa| Edited By: Aman Wadhwa |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

Phone Bhoot: Ishaan Khatter compares film to Salman Khan, Aamir Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna | Exclusive
Phone Bhoot-Andaz Apna Apna posters/Twitter

Ishaan Khatter is awaiting the release of his next film Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The horror-comedy sees Ishaan and Siddhant playing two 'bhootbusters', while Katrina plays 'bhootni'. The plot revolves around the hilarious situations the trio finds themselves in during their ghost-busting services.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA for the promotion of the Gurmmeet Singh directorial, Ishaan Khatter shared what made him sign up for the film and compared Phone Bhoot to the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna, featuring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, the two of the biggest superstars in the Hindi film industry.

Sharing his initial reaction on hearing the film's script, the Dhadak actor said, "When I heard the film, I was quite taken by the fact that it's an out-and-out farcical comedy, so it is very ensured in what it is trying to do. There was great clarity when they wrote it and this genre of a really good Hindi film comedy, u know it always works, even though there are tropes in them. We all have that little bit of Bollywood inside us and this film took that and turned it on its head because it has a quirk to it, it has a unique new-age language."

"It is a punchy relentless comedy. I found myself laughing for pretty much the two hours when the film was being narrated to me. Our writers Ravi and Jassy (Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath) wrote themselves into the film. So basically, they are Gullu and Major and they are very interesting quirky characters. It is almost like an Andaaz Apna Apna in the horror world", Ishaan concluded.



READ | Phone Bhoot star Ishaan Khatter reveals why he has been selective in choosing his films | Exclusive

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Phone Bhoot releases in cinemas on November 4. The horror-comedy will see a triple clash as Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha starrer comedy Double XL and Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller Mili also release on the same date.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From fastest fifty to most editions as captain of a team: 5 records held by Indian players in T20 World Cup
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AUS vs SL: Huge blow to Australia as Adam Zampa tests Covid positive ahead of crucial match
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.