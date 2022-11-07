Search icon
Phone Bhoot box office collection day 3: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter's film earns Rs 7.85 crore in opening weekend

Phone Bhoot box office collection: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter's horror-comedy has taken a low start at the ticket windows.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

Phone Bhoot box office collection day 3: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter's film earns Rs 7.85 crore in opening weekend
Phone Bhoot/File photo

The horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif as a beautiful ghost and Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi as 'bhoot busters' hit theatres on Friday, November 4, and earned Rs 7.85 crore in the first three days of release, earning Rs 2.05 crore on Friday, Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday, and Rs 3.05 crore on Sunday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on Monday, November 7, and wrote, "#PhoneBhoot struggles… Biz did improve on Day 2 and 3, but the 3-day total is below the mark… Contribution from metros mainly, mass pockets remain dull… Weekdays crucial… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.05 cr. Total: ₹ 7.85 cr. #India biz."

In a freewheeling conversation with DNA, Katrina revealed why he agreed to be a part of the film as she stated, "I think it was just phenomenal writing. Comedy is one of my favourite genres. I had not done a comedy film in quite some time, and I found this script absolutely funny."

Recalling her experience of shooting the film, the actress told DNA, "The experience was as fun as you can see in the trailer. That's a good representation of the kind of atmosphere that was there on the sets. A script like that, a film like that, the world-the genre of the film, it just inherently makes you laugh and smile."

READ | Phone Bhoot star Katrina Kaif opens up on completing 2 decades in Bollywood next year, says 'when you love..' | Exclusive

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the horror-comedy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. It clashed with the survival thriller Mili starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL at the box office.

