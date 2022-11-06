Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Phone Bhoot box office collection day 2: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter starrer mints Rs 4.80 crore

Phone Bhoot box office collection: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter starrer horror-comedy saw slight growth on its second day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

Phone Bhoot box office collection day 2: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter starrer mints Rs 4.80 crore
Phone Bhoot/File photo

Starring Katrina Kaif as a beautiful ghost and Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the two ghostbusters, the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot released in cinemas on November 4, along with Janhvi Kapoor starrer survival thriller Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's comedy-drama Double XL.

After collecting Rs 2.05 crore on its opening day, the film saw slight growth on its second day and earned Rs 2.75 crore taking the two-day total collections to Rs 4.80 crore. Phone Bhoot has proved to be the most successful one among the three films that hit the theatres this Friday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on Sunday, November 6, and wrote, "#PhoneBhoot sees growth on Day 2 [+34.15%]… Needs that extra push on Day 3 for a decent weekend total… However, the #INDvZIM cricket match could affect its biz… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.80 cr. #India biz."

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Ishaan shared why he signed up for the film as he said, "When I heard the film, I was quite taken by the fact that it's an out-and-out farcical comedy, so it is very ensured in what it is trying to do. We all have that little bit of Bollywood inside us and this film took that and turned it on its head because it has a quirk to it, it has a unique new-age language. At the same time, at its very core, it is a comedy, it is a punchy relentless comedy. I found myself laughing for pretty much the two hours when the film was being narrated to me. It is almost like an Andaaz Apna Apna in the horror world."

READ | Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter open up on their chemistry in Phone Bhoot, say 'we felt the responsibility...' | Exclusive

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the horror-comedy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji visit cinemas to suprise fans
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: Know interesting stories related to his life
6 Times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold avatars
From Pakistan to Nepal: 5 deadliest earthquakes of 21st century that shook up the world
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.