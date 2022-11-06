Phone Bhoot box office collection day 2: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter starrer mints Rs 4.80 crore

Phone Bhoot/File photo

Starring Katrina Kaif as a beautiful ghost and Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the two ghostbusters, the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot released in cinemas on November 4, along with Janhvi Kapoor starrer survival thriller Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's comedy-drama Double XL.

After collecting Rs 2.05 crore on its opening day, the film saw slight growth on its second day and earned Rs 2.75 crore taking the two-day total collections to Rs 4.80 crore. Phone Bhoot has proved to be the most successful one among the three films that hit the theatres this Friday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on Sunday, November 6, and wrote, "#PhoneBhoot sees growth on Day 2 [+34.15%]… Needs that extra push on Day 3 for a decent weekend total… However, the #INDvZIM cricket match could affect its biz… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.80 cr. #India biz."

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Ishaan shared why he signed up for the film as he said, "When I heard the film, I was quite taken by the fact that it's an out-and-out farcical comedy, so it is very ensured in what it is trying to do. We all have that little bit of Bollywood inside us and this film took that and turned it on its head because it has a quirk to it, it has a unique new-age language. At the same time, at its very core, it is a comedy, it is a punchy relentless comedy. I found myself laughing for pretty much the two hours when the film was being narrated to me. It is almost like an Andaaz Apna Apna in the horror world."



Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the horror-comedy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.