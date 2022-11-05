Search icon
Phone Bhoot box office collection day 1: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi's film estimated to earn Rs 2 crore

With a decent release of 1300–1400 screens, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot opened the audience.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 08:56 AM IST

File photo

Phone Bhoot box office collection: With a decent release of 1300–1400 screens, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot opened the audience. For those who are unaware, along with Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL and the Janhvi Kapoor-starring film Mili, the eerie comedy was also released. 

According to Sacnilk, the film is estimated to earn Rs 2 crore on its opening day. 

Moviegoers have given the film some excellent reviews, describing it as a total entertainer. The group effort of the trio was also praised.

The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan as ghost hunters as they meet Katrina Kaif, the most beautiful ghost in the world, and embark on an entertaining and terrifying journey while working on a business proposal.

In an exclusie conversation with DNA, when we asked the cast about ther chemistry, Katrina said, "I think it was pretty instantaneous, I think the dynamic between all of us wasn't cultivated, it was very easy, very effortless, I think it happened organically. All of us are actually, a little bit similar in the way that we are on set and in our approach to our work, I think we all take the same amount of personal responsibility for making a scene good, so I think that is something that helped us to really get on the same page. We all felt the certain responsibility that if the scene is not working somehow, we have to find a way rather than wait for someone to tell us what to do." 

Katrina also discussed her decision to see the movie, stating that she thought the screenplay was simply outstanding. One of her favourite genres is comedy. She hadn't worked on a comedy movie in a while, but she thought this script was hilarious. After a while, she explained that you are just going with an instinct, it's a feeling, and that's the basis of how you selected your films. You aren't having to calculate and follow your gut.

Also read: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter open up on their chemistry in Phone Bhoot, say 'we felt the responsibility...' | Exclusive

Phone Bhoot released in cinemas on November 4. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the horror-comedy is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. 
 

 

