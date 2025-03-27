Sanjay Dutt is known for speaking his heart out, without any filter. However, sometimes he does fall into trouble due to his words, and this video has proved it again.

Sanjay Dutt is known as Bollywood's very own Baba. He's known for sharing his thoughts without having a filter. However, this candidness comes with a price, and sometimes it can lead you to trouble as well. On Instagram, a video from February 2025 is going viral, because the Munna Bhai actor is seen abusing the paparazzi.

Actors usually get papped at various places. There have been instances when a celeb find themselves uncomfortable posing for photos. But Baba expressed his angst for photographers by hurling abuses. In the video, Sanjay is seen entering at Versova Madh Jetty, where the paps were already situated, capturing his entry. As soon as Sanjay notices paps, he looks at them, and says "Phir se aa gaye yeh log, ma******d (They have come again, mo*********rs)." The Vaastav actor's entourage makes sure that he gets away after swearing, but his words got recorded.

This video have divided the netizens. Many internet users, seemingly Sanjay's fans are supporting his act. A netizen wrote, "Aaj kal ki media deserve bhi karti hai." Another netizen wrote, "Orry samaj rahke hai kya yeh log apne Baba ko?" One of the netizens wrote, "Baba rocked, media shocked."

However, there are netizens who slammed the actor. An internet user wrote, "Jab media walo se itni dikkat hai filmein kyu banate ho bhai." Another internet user wrote, "You should stop following them. They call you and beg for attention."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Ghudchadi. The movie was a digital release, and it premiered on JioCinema. He will next be seen in horror-comedy The Bhootnii. In this movie, Sanjay will be seen with Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release in April 18, 2025. The Bhootnii will be clashing with Akshay Kumar Kesari Chapter 2.