'Phir maine usko Old Monk pilayi': Saurabh Shukla recalls when Ranbir Kapoor made him drink rum worth Rs 30000

Ranbir Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla together worked in films including Jagga Jadoos and Barfi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

Credit: Saurabh Shukla-Ranbir Kapoor fanpage/Insatgram

Recently, Saurabh Shukla recalled the time when Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor offered him a bottle of rum worth Rs 30000. He also revealed, in return, Saurabh made him drink Old Monk in return.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla together worked in films including Jagga Jadoos and Barfi. In the latest episode of Unfiltered By Samdish, Saurabh Shukla stated, “Maine bohut mehengi rum bhi pi hai. Tees haazar rupay ki bottle aati hai. Mujhe woh Ranbir Kapoor ne pilayi thi, usko Nagarjuna ne pilayi thi, quatre gaya hua tha (I have had expensive rum too, which costs ₹30,000 a bottle. Ranbir Kapoor made me drink it, and it was Nagarjuna who made him drink it first. It wasn’t a full bottle as a quarter was not in it, when Ranbir opened it).”

She futures said, “Khali karke laya kya matlab? Ya toh wo pi chuka hoga… Woh Leh mein aya hua tha, toh usne kaha 'sir kya pi rahe hai?' Toh maine kaha Old Monk. Toh kehta hai 'sir main apko pilata hoon'. Toh usne pilayi. Phir dono ne khoob pi. Toh woh bola ki 'sir thodi kam pad gayi'. Maine kaha haan. Toh maine kaha 'Old Monk piyoge?'Bola 'haan sir piyunga'. Phir maine usko Old Monk pilayi (No, he must have drank from the bottle. I was in Leh when Ranbir asked me, ‘Sir what are you drinking?’ I said Old Monk, so he said ‘I will make you drink something nice’. We both drank a lot, and after the bottle got over, he said it was less. Then I asked him if he will drink Old Monk, he said yes and then I made him have Old Monk).”

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor promoted his film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar at a college event. A video of him went viral on social media in which a fan breached the security and went to the stage, and grabbed the actor.

However, Ranbir Kapoor handled the situation and hugged the fan who got emotional after seeing him.  One of the fan pages shared the video and wrote, “they way he treat him.” Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “mad respect for this humble man.”  The second one said, “Mera turn kab aayega pta ni.” The third one said, “He is most humble superstar.”

