Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba teaser: Jimmy Shergill, Sunny Kaushal get trapped in Taapsee, Vikrant's web of love, betrayal

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba's teaser excites fans.

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's romantic thriller Hasseen Dillruba impressed fans and now the fans have been waiting for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Well, the wait is now over as the makers treated the audience with an intriguing teaser of the sequel leaving them super excited.

On Thursday, Netflix took to its Instagram and dropped the teaser of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba which shows Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu meeting each other annymously in heavy rain. The teaser also introduced the new additions, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill as cop in the sequel. What follows next is a boat ride and a chase sequence enchanting enough to keep the audience hooked.

Sharing the teaser, Netflix wrote, "Rishu aur Rani ki kahaani me pyaar aur pagalpan, dono abhi baaki hain(in the story of Rani and Rishu, love and madness, both are still left). Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is coming soon, only on Netflix." The film's logline reads, After the success of Haseen Dillruba, the story continues... Now residing in the city of Agra, Rani lives as a paying guest and Rishu lives under the alias Ravi Varma. While the city is facing its struggles with a broken barrage, heavy floods and an unexpected arrival of crocodiles in the Yamuna River, Rishu and Rani are trying their best to avoid attention and plan their escape for their happily ever after.

Netizens shared their excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, "waiting for this movie badly." Another user wrote, "This is the only movie that gives you suspense, comedy, action and thrill all in one." Another comment read, "Rani Kashyap is back."

The creators of Hasseen Dillruba said in a statement, "We're thrilled to embark on another exhilarating chapter of romance and suspense with Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba! With the overwhelming love we've received for the first part, we couldn't be more excited to announce the continuation of this gripping saga.

As we delve deeper into the tangled web of love, betrayal, and mystery, we're delighted to welcome the immensely talented Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill to our exciting world. So, buckle up, because the romance and thrill is far from over!"