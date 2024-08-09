Twitter
Scriptwriter of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay arrested for cheating producer of Rs 2.65 crore in Mumbai

Scientist who played key role in Pakistan's nuclear programme: Know all about Sheikh Hasina's husband, he died due to...

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba review: Romance without chemistry, mystery without thrill; Taapsee, Vikrant serve a damp squib

Days after video showing Vinod Kambli struggling to walk goes viral, ex-India cricketer finally breaks silence, says 'I

Paris Olympics 2024: Everything you need to know about 'Breaking', the new sport in Olympics this year

Billionaire Ken Griffin buys dinosaur skeleton for..., sets new auction record

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Who Is Arshad Nadeem? Pakistani Javelin Thrower Who Broke Olympic Record And Won Gold | Paris 2024

5 most colourful animals found in India

10 Indian films with most remakes

Indian actresses in Rs 1000-crore club

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी �पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

What is world record for longest javelin throw? Where do Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics efforts stand?

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Who Is Arshad Nadeem? Pakistani Javelin Thrower Who Broke Olympic Record And Won Gold | Paris 2024

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Meet SRK, Salman's favourite who gave flop debut, became highest-paid actress, quit acting at peak of career due to..

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba review: Romance without chemistry, mystery without thrill; Taapsee, Vikrant serve a damp squib

Watch: Jaya Bachchan again gets into ugly fight with VP Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha', Sonia Gandhi leads Opposition walkout

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba review: Romance without chemistry, mystery without thrill; Taapsee, Vikrant serve a damp squib

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba borders between tolerable and barely watchable despite the efforts of its cast

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 02:35 PM IST

Director: Jayprasad Desai

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Sheirgill, Aditya Srivastava

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 2 stars

There is a scene in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba where Jimmy Sheirgill’s zealous cop asks his subordinates to put the entire force of Agra Police in a two-kilometre radius trailing one woman to catch her. He is presented as smart, savvy, some sort of an unstoppable force. The very next montage shows the said woman meeting her supposedly dead husband under the eyes of the said force repeatedly. And nobody bats an eyelid. That is Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’s problem. It builds up characters as passionate, dangerous, compassionate, and lots of other adjectives. But it does so with dialogue and never manages to justify it with action. It comes across as a hollow tale, devoid of logic, emotion, thrill, or any passion.

The Jayprasad Desai film continues the story of Rishu and Rani from Haseen Dilruba. Having killed Neil, they are now on the run, except that the world believes Rishu is dead and Rani is a widow. Both live in Agra, planning to elope. But their plans go haywhire when a cop – Montu (Jimmy Sheirgill) – comes hot on their heels. He is Neil’s uncle and hence, out to get Rani with a vengeance. With nowhere else to go, Rani seeks help from a simple compounder Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal) and married him to throw the cops off. But that’s where everything goes from bad to worse.

At the base of Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba is an assertion that nobody has loved like Rishu and Rani. They are the epitome of romance, as passionate as they are crazy. The trouble is that the leads have no chemistry to speak of. Vikrant and Taapsee come across as two awkward teenagers crushing on each other with very little spark that made the first film so delightful. All the dialogue about their supposed passion for each other ends up being more comical than impactful as a result. In fact Taapsee’s Rani has more chemistry with Sunny Kaushal’s Abhimanyu, which makes the plot quite convoluted.

Taapsee Pannu’s sarees had made quite a splash in Haseen Dillruba, and her desi sultry looks are back in this film too. But here, Desai overdoes it while selling Rani’s glamour. The film, for a while, descends into an almost voyeuristic display of Rani. It starts as sensuous but ends up being too in-your-face. The art of subtlety is not something the film takes seriously at all.

But beyond that is the criminal depiction of Agra Police that the film does (pun intended). While building them up as smart relentless investigators, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba portrays them as bumbling fools who do not follow procedure, don’t know where to look for leads, and take weeks to even look for CCTV footage. Allowing wanted fugitives to run about the city undetected for so long should be an indictment and not a plot point.

The film is as much a love story as it is a thriller. Haseen Dilruba worked because it brought the lowbrow murder mystery vibes of desi pulp fiction to Hindi cinema, including the twists and turns. But the sequel is too predictable in comparison. Every twist can be seen from a mile away and every turn is so long-winded that you get bored by the time you reach it.

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba wasted its actors. Taapsee Pannu here isn’t the one we saw in Pink or Rashmi Rocket for that matter. Some of her scenes are hard to watch. To get an actress of her calibre seem clueless in scenes takes special talent. Vikrant Massey is criminally underutilised, with the script relegating him to being an afterthought in this love story. Sunny Kaushal does his best to light up the screen and he actually does his best to keep the film alive. Jimmy Sheirgill is the saving grace of a lacklustre acting outing for the team. His panache and style elevate the film, but can’t save it.

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba gets lost in its own ambitions. It tries to do too much while not executing any of it on screen. The stories are ambitious but the premise is sloppy. And on top of it, it just goes on far too long than anyone would have liked.

