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Peter Wilson reveals suffering from high blood pressure after gaining weight to play villain in Eisha Singh's Obsess: 'I went from 75 kg to nearly...'

While directing and acting in Eisha Singh's Obsess, Peter Wilson underwent a drastic physical transformation, which took a toll on his health.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 06:23 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Peter Wilson reveals suffering from high blood pressure after gaining weight to play villain in Eisha Singh's Obsess: 'I went from 75 kg to nearly...'
Peter Wilson and Eisha Singh in Obsess (Image source: IMDb)
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Actor-director Peter Wilson opened up about putting his health at risk for his role in Esha Singh's Obsess. As the movie gears up for its theatrical re-release, Peter recalled the journey of playing one of the most physically demanding roles of his career. To portray the film's psychotic killer with complete authenticity, Wilson transformed himself from 75 kg to nearly 130 kg. The transformation is commendable, but it also resulted in serious health complications, including high blood pressure.

There were days when it became physically exhausting: Peter Wilson

Speaking about his experience, Peter Wilson said, "I have always believed that if an actor wants the audience to believe a character, he must first believe it himself. For Obsess, I didn't want to fake the physicality. I wanted the character to look exactly the way I had imagined him." He further added, "I went from 75 kg to nearly 130 kg for this role. It wasn't an easy journey. The weight gain affected my health, and I developed high blood pressure during the process. There were days when it became physically exhausting, but I never wanted to compromise on the authenticity of the character."

Peter Wilson on playing psychotic killer 

Explaining his tak on playing a psychotic killer, Wilson said, "This isn't a villain who is evil for the sake of being evil. He is a deeply disturbed individual whose mind has completely lost its balance. Understanding his psychology was far more difficult than changing my appearance. I spent months studying the emotional and behavioural patterns of such personalities to ensure the performance felt believable." He concluded, "As an actor and director, my responsibility was to make every moment feel real. If audiences feel uncomfortable, disturbed or emotionally invested while watching the character, I know I've done justice to the role." Originally released on 29 May, Obsess is returning to cinemas on July 24. It stars Peter Wilson and Eisha Singh in the lead roles.

Also read: Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike day 19: Fatima Sana Shaikh fears losing activist, Shweta Tiwari supports him, but says THIS about Cockroach Janta Party

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