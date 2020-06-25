'Pet par baan maariye prabhu': Divya Khosla Kumar trolled for quoting Bhagvat Geeta in Sonu Nigam vs Bhushan Kumar video

Divya Khosla Kumar hit back at Sonu Nigam for all the accusations on T-Series. She, however, quoted Bhagvat Gita while doing so. Seeing the video, Twitterati has foudn their new meme material - Divya Khosla Kumar. They started trolling her for involving Bhagvat Gita in the video.

The former actress, also wife of T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, has been tagged as 'dumb' for posting the video. Twitterati used various scenes from mythological shows to express what they feel about Divya Khosla Kumar's latest video.

Take a look:

#divyakhoslakumar quoting Shrimad Bhagavad Gita for defending Bhushan Kumar! pic.twitter.com/Od9V3m2FNu — Akash Aggarwal (@aakkashaggarwal) June 25, 2020

Not only Bhagvat Gita, various other meme materials were used to call out Divya Khosla Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series.

Here they are:

Bhushan Kumar After seeing #DivyaKhoslaKumar Getting Trended on Twitter Bhushan kumar to Divya:- pic.twitter.com/WemUeeWFxs — Sarcasto (@Sarco69) June 25, 2020

#DivyaKhoslaKumar After seeing movie and song of Divya Khosla Kumar Le me :- pic.twitter.com/dM4zEfwnI6 — SHIVANGVERMA (@mysteryshiva) June 25, 2020

Gulshan Kumar gave work to an enormously talented singer. Koi beekh nhi di Gulshan Kumar ji ne! And using that cook was the cheapest part of the video...#metoo was ripped apart by her and she kept on going for minutes looking like a fool!#DivyaKhoslaKumar @iamDivyaKhosla — Chaccha (@chaccha420) June 25, 2020

#DivyaKhoslaKumar People To Divya Khosla Kumar after seeing her response to Sonu Nigam pic.twitter.com/bFv1sV1kmS — (@iamjitusrivas) June 25, 2020

In her video, Divya Khosla Kumar called out Sonu Nigam in various ways. While she questioned how many people the singer gave an opportunity too, Divya also accused Sonu of trying to bury T-Series to the ground. She stated that because of Nigam's video the family is now being threatened and left the video on the note of 'Bhagvat Gita', quoting "The yuddh is on".