'Pet par baan maariye prabhu': Divya Khosla Kumar trolled for quoting Bhagvat Geeta in Sonu Nigam vs Bhushan Kumar video

Divya Khosla Kumar quoted Bhagvat Gita in the latest video where she ranted about Sonu Nigam


Divya Khosla Kumar trolled for quoting Bhagvat Geeta

- Instagram/Divya Khosla Kumar

Written By

Edited By

Shaheen Irani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jun 25, 2020, 10:11 AM IST

Divya Khosla Kumar hit back at Sonu Nigam for all the accusations on T-Series. She, however, quoted Bhagvat Gita while doing so. Seeing the video, Twitterati has foudn their new meme material - Divya Khosla Kumar. They started trolling her for involving Bhagvat Gita in the video.

The former actress, also wife of T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, has been tagged as 'dumb' for posting the video. Twitterati used various scenes from mythological shows to express what they feel about Divya Khosla Kumar's latest video.

Take a look:

Not only Bhagvat Gita, various other meme materials were used to call out Divya Khosla Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series.

Here they are:

In her video, Divya Khosla Kumar called out Sonu Nigam in various ways. While she questioned how many people the singer gave an opportunity too, Divya also accused Sonu of trying to bury T-Series to the ground. She stated that because of Nigam's video the family is now being threatened and left the video on the note of 'Bhagvat Gita', quoting "The yuddh is on".