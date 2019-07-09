Hrithik Roshan: When #MeToo movement broke out and Vikas' name cropped up, I was perhaps first one to take a tough stand

Only a few days are left for the release of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. The film was scheduled to release earlier this year, however, it was postponed after director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual misconduct during #MeToo movement that took place in India. His name was dropped from the director's credit and Hrithik himself took to his social media pages and released a statement. However, now Bahl has been reinstated as the director of Super 30.

During his recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Hrithik was asked about the ups and downs Super 30 faced and allegations on Vikas. To which the actor stated, "Yes, the journey of Super 30 has been tough, but I would like to believe that it is worth it. When the #MeToo movement broke out and Vikas’ name cropped up, I was perhaps the first one to take a rather tough stand. I completely support this movement and I sincerely believe that exploitative attitude towards women must stop. Also, if you think that this movement is the last step in achieving equality, then perhaps you are wrong. The pendulum of biases and injustice on both sides is going to swing back and forth quite a few times before it centres and comes to a standstill."

He further said, "Also, it’s important that we don’t make this process independent of law, and purely based on social media/conventional media hearsay. Let not the rhetoric becomes the mantra. Like everything else, this movement also has to follow the law of the land. Charges have to be pressed and substantiated in the proper manner. I may feel strongly about something, but we cannot take the law in our hands and dole out mob justice. Since a designated ICC committee has exonerated Vikas, we are not in a position to take away his credit."

Super 30 is slated to release on July 12, 2019.