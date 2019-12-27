Perfect trio! Sonakshi Sinha poses with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at latter's 54th birthday

It's Salman Khan's 54th birthday today and the social media pages are flooded with wishes for the superstar. Salman's brother and actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan hosted a birthday bash for him at his residence last night. It was attended by the whole 'Khan'daan and close friends of Salman. Many celebs namely Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Ali Abbas Zafar and others marked their presence at the bash. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan was also a part of Salman's birthday celebrations.

A while back, Sonakshi took to her Instagram page and shared a photo posing with SRK and Salman. In the photo, Salman sported a handsome look wearing a blue full-sleeved T-Shirt and blue jeans. While Shah Rukh looked dashing in a black T-Shirt and blue jeans with a black leather jacket. Whereas Sonakshi looked stylish in a black midriff top and blue high waisted jeans with a long shrug.

Sonakshi captioned the post stating, "S..S and S!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan"

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, reports were making the rounds that Salman and SRK will star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. This was revealed by producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror.

However, Salman jokingly said that Nikhil will be acting and Sanjay will be directing the film.

On the work front, Salman's latest outing Dabangg 3 hit the screens on December 20, 2019. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha, debutante Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva.