'Per Ardua Ad Astra', Arjun Kapoor gets inked for the second time!

Arjun Kapoor is one of those actors who doesn't shy away from talking about something new happening in his life. The handsome hunk happily shares about it on his social media pages much to the excitement of his fans. Be it his new look, movie announcements, moments with family, friends and more, Arjun shares it all. The actor had got himself inked a few years back with a 'Ma' tattoo on his wrist.

Now, after a long time, Arjun got a second tattoo on his left arm and flaunted the same on his social media pages. The tattoo read as "Per Ardua Ad Astra", which means "From adversity to the stars". He shared a series of photos posing while showing off his tattoo and wrote, "Per Ardua Ad Astra - From adversity to the stars. Finally got my second tattoo! Courtesy - @saviodsilvasfineartstudio"

Arjun also shared a BTS video and captioned it stating, "Yes that’s my second tattoo and it means: From adversity to the stars. I’d been wanting to get another tattoo for a long time... This one took a while to figure because honestly, it had to mean something very special... And after a lot of back & forth and thinking and overthinking, I finally got this done!"

Talking about the tattoo, Arjun said to HT Cafe, "All our lives, we want to rise to a point when the time comes, but most people get pushed against a wall, with circumstances being against them. Things don’t always fall into place. But eventually, the beauty of life is to be an underdog and be able to go beyond one’s potential, because you believe in yourself and what you are capable of."