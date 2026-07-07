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'People told me to host parties, send gifts': Kunal Kemmu opens up about being jobless for a year

Kunal revealed that during the difficult phase, many people advised him to become more socially active and build stronger industry connections.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 02:56 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'People told me to host parties, send gifts': Kunal Kemmu opens up about being jobless for a year
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Actor and filmmaker Kunal Kemmu may have several projects on his plate today, but there was a time when he went months without any work. In a recent interview with News18, the actor reflected on the ups and downs of his career and recalled the period when he was out of work for nearly a year.

'People Told Me To Have PR And Attend Parties'

Kunal revealed that during the difficult phase, many people advised him to become more socially active and build stronger industry connections.

He said, “That’s the thing about advice. If it works for you, it’s good, and if it doesn’t, it’s bad. What I got wasn’t really bad advice but it didn’t work for me. I was told that I must have a PR and a PR machinery behind me because it’s very important. I was also told to show up at places, be in the circles, host people and send them gifts. But I don’t think all this is bad advice."

'I Was Home For Six Months To A Year'

The actor admitted that the biggest challenge for any actor is dealing with uncertainty and not knowing when the next opportunity will come.

Sharing his experience, he said, “Now I’m busier but there have been times in my life where I was working continuously for two years without getting a day off. And then, a film didn’t work and I was home for six-eight months or even a year. I know that phase can come back. When you’re out of work is also when you’re nervous, wondering will I work again? That’s the unpredictable nature of the business that all actors go through – right from the biggest stars to newcomers."

Choosing Between Survival And Good Work

Kunal further said that he has always believed in improving his craft instead of chasing visibility or networking for projects.

He also spoke about the difficult choices actors often have to make when work is scarce. According to him, many performers struggle between waiting for meaningful projects and accepting work simply to stay relevant and earn a living.

The actor said this inner conflict is common in the industry, especially during phases when opportunities are limited and artists feel they are not doing enough.

Busy Phase Ahead For Kunal

On the work front, Kunal was last seen making his directorial debut with Madgaon Express. He will next appear in the upcoming comedy film Golmaal 5 alongside Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor.

Kunal is also set to direct Vibe, which marks the big-screen comeback of Preity Zinta. The film will also feature Kunal, along with Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Yashpal Sharma.

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