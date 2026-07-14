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'People said he will...': Govinda says the industry wrote him off many times, announces comeback with Roopa

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'People said he will...': Govinda says the industry wrote him off many times, announces comeback with Roopa

Govinda has announced his comeback film Roopa, in which he will star alongside newcomer Rani Swarnkar.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 09:40 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'People said he will...': Govinda says the industry wrote him off many times, announces comeback with Roopa
Image credit: Instagram
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Govinda is all set to return to the silver screen after a long break. The Bollywood star on Monday announced his new film Roopa, marking his comeback as a lead actor. Besides playing the lead role, Govinda is also producing the film, which will introduce newcomer Rani Swarnkar as the female lead.

Speaking at the film's launch, the actor looked back on the difficult phases of his career and said he has often faced criticism from people who believed his acting journey had come to an end.

"Maybe it was destiny that I was written off many times. People said that now he will not appear in films. I start again. And I pray to God that what I have thought and what people cannot think, this film works its magic. This film is especially for youngsters. When they will see this in the theater. Such a dream will come true. And this is possible. I will not discuss any spirituality in this," Govinda said.

Govinda explains why number 14 changed his life

The actor also shared why he considers the number 14 to be lucky, saying it has been linked to several important milestones in both his professional and personal life.

According to Govinda, he was just 14 when he developed an interest in numerology. He said he later signed 14 films within a week, enjoyed stardom for 14 years, became a Member of Parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha and went through another 14-year struggle before deciding to return to acting.

"14 is my good luck number. I believe in numerology. My name is also as per numerology. I believed in it at a very young age. I was 14 years old. I was blessed by God. I signed 14 films in a week. Then I saw super-stardom for 14 years. Then I became a member of parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha. I struggled for 14 years. And then I came back to films. This is the first time that I could not wait for more than 5 years. I said, ‘I will start again’. And now I hope that the journey has started from here," he said.

Govinda recently joked about his personal life on Lock Upp

The actor was recently seen making a guest appearance on Lock Upp Season 2, where his wife Sunita Ahuja is participating as a contestant. During the episode, Govinda poked fun at the rumours surrounding his marriage and even joked about the accidental bullet injury he suffered in the past.

"Yeh voh Lock Upp hai jo dikhayi deta hai, jo nahi dikhaye dete voh kayi lock-ups hai, main vahan se aa raha hoon," he said. When host Farah Khan jokingly asked, "Tune aisi supari kyun di thi ki isko maaro goli?", Govinda replied, "Arre, main leke aaya hoon jeb mein goli. Main bola seene mein maarna chah rahi thi, maar le ab."

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