‘People had a lot to say’: Malaika Arora on getting married early and having a child

Malaika Arora, a model and actress, has always been open about her personal life. She recently appeared on Namrata Zakaria's podcast, ‘Tell Me How You Did It’, where she discussed marriage and having children.

When asked whether early marriage to Arbaaz Khan affected or impacted her professional growth or not, Malaika said, "My answer would be ‘no’. It’s never, ever been a hindrance. It never was a hindrance. I’m proof of that. Not in any way has it come in the choices that I’ve made. Being married, or when I was married, or when I decided to have a child, I don’t think any of it had any bearing on my professional life. People around me had a lot more to say, but it didn’t have any bearing on my professional life."

Malaika claimed in an interview that she was thinking about how society would respond and how her 19-year-old son Arhaan would deal with her split from Arbaaz. She went on to say that she needed to be firm and clear in her decision because it would affect others.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Malaika said, “I went through my personal struggles. I went through separation, I went through having to deal with family pressures, I went through having to deal with how would my child cope with it, how would I cope with it, how would society be, will I be able to work, will I be able to just be myself. All these thoughts went through my head. I think that probably for me was my lowest in life because it was such a huge upheaval in my life and such a change for me to deal with. It was not just me personally, there