'People don't understand the difference between art and porn': Adil Hussain on #boycottRadhikaApte trending on Twitter

A few days ago #BoycottRadhikaApte hashtag was trending on the internet after pictures of the actor’s intimate scenes with Adil Hussain from their 2015 film ‘Parched’ started doing rounds on social media and people condemned Radhika’s nudity. Hussain has now called the hashtag “absolutely ridiculous”.

While speaking to Hindustan Times Adil Hussain said, “I got to know about it a couple of days back, when I saw some Google alert. I think it’s ridiculous to trolls Radhika or make a big deal about that scene. I don’t pay much attention to such things at all. I just think the only way to respond to it is, that you don’t (respond at all).”

Adil also complained that social media trolls objecting to the scenes between him and Apte fail to understand the “difference between art and porn; art is still questioned”. He avers that such people should “go to the school of life, school of art”.

The ‘English Vinglish’ actor has said that people start to make things trend without any reason due to a lack of education and has blamed the system for it.

“Our education system is almost to get a job, be job literate. It’s not the education, which we’re receiving since British era... to make a bunch of people run the British machinery, which was left behind. We’re still running that. The purpose of education was to make them a working machine for the British Raj. It needs radical change, and I hope the Indian government will do it soon,” he said.

Adil is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Bellbottom’ which also stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor. The actor is “very excited” about the film’s release as it will be the first movie to hit the theatres after the second wave of pandemic forced a lockdown in the country.

“People have to get into the habit of going to cinema halls, which is with apprehension I’m looking at it. The film is a lot of fun, with twists, humour, thrills, action, and it based on true events. I hope people do come out, taking all precautions, and watch it. It’ll help the film and also the cinema halls, which are suffering,” he concludes.