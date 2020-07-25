Trending#

'People bashing Kangana need to see this': Netizens react to AR Rahman's comment about 'gang spreading rumours'

AR Rahman recently mentioned that a gang has been spreading rumours about him, making the netizens point out that Kangana Ranaut said the same thing


Shaheen Irani

Updated: Jul 25, 2020, 08:56 PM IST

Bollywood gangeism has come back in limelight after a statement made by renowned music composer AR Rahman. The composer, who worked in Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara', addressed gangeism, reminding netizens about the claims that Kangana Ranaut has been making since quite some time.

AR Rahman said that a gang has been spreading rumours about him. He stated that he was approached for dark Bollywood movies since a long time, and that even 'Dil Bechara' director was warned to not work with Rahman. For the uninitiated, the composer, who has even won an Oscar for his work in 'Slumdog Millionaire', is remembered for working in eight Bollywood films.

Before AR Rahman, Kangana Ranaut had claimed that there was gangeism in Bollywood. She often mentioned that she and Sushant had the same enemies, and named Karan Johar more than once, questioning why Drive took three years to be made and could not release in theatres.

A user wrote, "People who were bashing @KanganaOffical that she's doing it for publicity, need to see this article. Music maestro #ARRahman is going through the same phase which #SushantSingRajput went through. This is exactly what Kangana told before."

Here are some more reactions:

Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on June 14, 2020, Kangana Ranaut had claimed that some high-profile Bollywood personalities bully outsiders and make surviving in the industry difficult for them. After her, various celebrities, including Shekhar Suman, claimed that there is gangeism in the industry.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra apartment, but it is still not clear whether the actor died by suicide or murder. While the Mumbai Police has claimed that he died by suicide, many voices have asked for CBI investigation in the matter, since they feel Sushant might have been murdered.