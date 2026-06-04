FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kim Jong-un's North Korea unveils facility for producing nuclear bombs, will Donald Trump attack it?

Kim Jong-un's North Korea unveils facility for producing nuclear bombs

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

Will Lionel Messi retire after FIFA World Cup 2026? Argentina coach breaks silence

Will Lionel Messi retire after FIFA World Cup 2026? Argentina coach reacts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual

Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person

Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

‘Pehle dhamkiyon ka jawab doon ya notice ka?’: Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani tears up notice from Salman Khan’s team

Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani tore up a legal notice sent by Salman Khan's team and alleged that he has been receiving death threats following the film's announcement.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 05:08 PM IST

‘Pehle dhamkiyon ka jawab doon ya notice ka?’: Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani tears up notice from Salman Khan’s team
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The controversy surrounding the upcoming film Kala Hiran has intensified after producer Amit Jani publicly responded to a legal notice sent by Salman Khan’s team.

Viral video by Amit Jani

In a video shared on social media, Jani tore up the notice and claimed he has been receiving multiple death threats since announcing the project, which is reportedly inspired by Salman Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Jani alleged that he was facing threats from individuals claiming to support the actor. He also claimed to have received a message purportedly linked to D-Company, although he said he could not verify its authenticity.

In the video, Jani questioned whether he should respond to the legal notice or address the threats first. He claimed that over the past 36 hours, he had received numerous threatening messages warning him against visiting Mumbai.

Expressing his anger, the producer said the torn notice was his response to the legal communication. He further stated that he was not intimidated by the threats and would continue to stand by his position.

The dispute began after Salman Khan’s legal team reportedly sent a notice to the makers of Kala Hiran, asking them not to release or publish content related to the film and seeking an apology. The film’s announcement has sparked debate due to its reported connection to the actor’s long-running blackbuck case.

As of now, there has been no fresh response from Salman Khan’s team regarding Jani’s latest remarks and video.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kim Jong-un's North Korea unveils facility for producing nuclear bombs, will Donald Trump attack it?
Kim Jong-un's North Korea unveils facility for producing nuclear bombs
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Are accused judge Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh receiving special privileges in jail? Here's what we know
Twisha Sharma Case: Judge Giribala Singh allegedly receives VVIP treatment in ja
Will Lionel Messi retire after FIFA World Cup 2026? Argentina coach breaks silence
Will Lionel Messi retire after FIFA World Cup 2026? Argentina coach reacts
How did Netanyahu respond to Trump's 'crazy' phone call? How did Israel derail US-Iran peace talks? Explained
How did Netanyahu respond to Trump's 'crazy' remark? It derailed US-Iran talks?
How ProNearMe Is Tackling One of the Toughest Problems for India's Home Service Professionals
How ProNearMe Is Tackling One of the Toughest Problems for India's Home Service
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised
From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement