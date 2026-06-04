‘Pehle dhamkiyon ka jawab doon ya notice ka?’: Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani tears up notice from Salman Khan’s team

Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani tore up a legal notice sent by Salman Khan's team and alleged that he has been receiving death threats following the film's announcement.

The controversy surrounding the upcoming film Kala Hiran has intensified after producer Amit Jani publicly responded to a legal notice sent by Salman Khan’s team.

Viral video by Amit Jani

In a video shared on social media, Jani tore up the notice and claimed he has been receiving multiple death threats since announcing the project, which is reportedly inspired by Salman Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

सलमान ख़ान के समर्थन में कथित रूप से D कंपनी की धमकी आ रही है , मैं किसका जवाब दूँ .? नोटिस का या धमकियों का ?

मैंने आपका लीगल नोटिस फाड़ के फेंक दिया है सलमान भाई .. और आपके पक्ष में आ रही D कंपनी को भी देख लेंगे ..



जी के देखा है मर के देखेंगे

ये तमाशा भी कर के देखेंगे

रास… pic.twitter.com/TJ4zoHGGyX — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 4, 2026

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Jani alleged that he was facing threats from individuals claiming to support the actor. He also claimed to have received a message purportedly linked to D-Company, although he said he could not verify its authenticity.

In the video, Jani questioned whether he should respond to the legal notice or address the threats first. He claimed that over the past 36 hours, he had received numerous threatening messages warning him against visiting Mumbai.

Expressing his anger, the producer said the torn notice was his response to the legal communication. He further stated that he was not intimidated by the threats and would continue to stand by his position.

The dispute began after Salman Khan’s legal team reportedly sent a notice to the makers of Kala Hiran, asking them not to release or publish content related to the film and seeking an apology. The film’s announcement has sparked debate due to its reported connection to the actor’s long-running blackbuck case.

As of now, there has been no fresh response from Salman Khan’s team regarding Jani’s latest remarks and video.