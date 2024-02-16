'Pehchan mein bhi nai aati': Ayesha Takia makes rare public appearance, leaves fans confused, video goes viral

Ayesha Takia, on Friday, made a rare public appearance and was spotted by paparazzi after a long time in Mumbai. She was seen posing with her son and a friend for photos at the airport, and the videos are going viral on social media.

Ayesha was casually dressed in a dark blue suit, with her long hair left untied. She had a black mask on, which she took off when the photographers asked. Her son, Mikail, sported a green shirt, black pants, and carried a big backpack. Both Ayesha and Mikail cooperated with airport security by showing their documents, and then Ayesha waved goodbye to the paparazzi before heading inside.

However, the video left her fans confused as some of them were unable to recognise her. One of them wrote, "Oh God!!!Ye kya kar liya khudka!!!" The second one said, "Itni sunder thi ye surgery krake kya bn gyi." The third one said, "Samne dikhi hoti toh pehchan mein bhi nai aati, acha hua bata diya."

The third one said, "She just ruined her face after surgery. I am wanted she was so beautiful and naturall." The fourth one said, "Kya se kyaaaaa hogyaaaaaaaa." Another said, "She just ruined her face after surgery. Im wanted she was so beautiful and naturall."

Ayesha Takia started her career as a model and gained recognition through Falguni Pathak’s song Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye. She then made her debut in Bollywood with the film Taarzan: The Wonder Car and received the Filmfare award for Best Debut in 2004. Ayesha has been a part of various films such as Dil Maange More!!!, Dor, No Smoking, Wanted, Salaam-E-Ishq, and Paathshaala, among others.