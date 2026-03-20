‘Peelo Aalam Soda’: How Dhurandhar's dialogue turned Doodh Soda into a theatre trend

Several cinema halls across India have found a new and unique way to sell Doodh Soda during the Dhurandhar 2 screening. Check out some of the viral post on X.

In the world of news, only two things are trending currently: one, the Israel-US-Iran war, and Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2. The Aditya Dhar directorial is one of the hottest trends, both online and offline. In a latest testament to its craze is a Doodh Soda, a drink that is captivating everyone's attention. The main attraction of this drink is not its ingredients but the style in which it is offered to the customers. Several cinema halls across India have picked up the style of Mohammad Aalam from Dhurandhar, played by Gaurav Gera, whose catchy line has become a sensation.

His dialogue from the film, ''Darling Darling Dil Kyu Toda, peelo peelo Aalam Soda,'' became popular after the release of the first installment.

Take a look

from Lyari to Coimbatore & Tiruppur !



Aalam Bhai Doodh Soda pic.twitter.com/hkIx1mzw7R — Broadway Cinemas (@CinemasBroadway) March 19, 2026

In the viral post on X, Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore and Tiruppur added Doodh Soda for Rs 200 in its menu. Several videos of vendors in cinema halls selling Doodh Soda in Aalam style during Dhurandhar 2 screening are doing the rounds on the internet. Check out one such viral video of a cinema hall in Purnia.

A cinema hall in Purnia selling "Doodh Soda" in Aalam style during #Dhurandhar2 screening.



UNREAL CRAZE FOR DHURANDHAR MOVIE https://t.co/LpMYfvVtqW pic.twitter.com/zU10i0mF4y March 19, 2026

Deets about Gaurav Gera's Mohammad Aalam character

Versatile actor Gaurav Gera plays the role of Mohammad Aalam, an ordinary juice vendor in Karachi's Lyari area. However, his character is a crucial undercover asset of India, living in Pakistan. His role is to provide a support system to the protagonist of the film, Hamza, played by Ranveer.

For this role, Gaurav underwent a massive physical transformation, becoming nearly unrecognisable.