Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer action drama postponed to April; avoids competition from Dhurandhar 2, Toxic

Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Mirzapur-fame Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial has been postponed and will now hit theatres on April 30.

Headlined by Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi is one of the most-awaited Indian films of the year. Peddi was initially slated to release on March 27; but it has now been postponed to April 30. Sharing the new release date along with a new poster, Ram Charan took to his social media handles, and wrote, "PEDDI will see you on 30th APRIL, 2026."

This postponement will help the film to avoid competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Yash's gangster drama Toxic. Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will make up for the biggest box office clash on March 19, eight days before Peddi's earlier release date of March 27.

Directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi blends rustic action with emotional sports drama set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh. The story follows Ram Charan's titular character, a rugged villager with a fiery spirit, as he unites his community through cricket against powerful adversaries.

Peddi also marks Buchi Babu Sana's return to direction after five years since his directorial debut Uppena, starring debutants Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, was released in 2021. The film was a massive box office success, became the highest-grossing Telugu film for debut actors, and also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu.

The highly anticipated pan-India Telugu-language sports action drama also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Mirzapur-fame Divyenndu, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. An AR Rahman musical, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

