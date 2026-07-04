Peddi OTT release date: When and where to watch Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer controversial sports drama

Ram Charan's Peddi courted controversy over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. Several viewers criticised the camera work, romantic scenes and dialogues for objectifying the female lead, with one sequence involving a forced kiss drawing particular backlash.

After a blockbuster run in theatres, Ram Charan's Peddi is now gearing up for its digital premiere. Co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, the sports action drama will begin streaming on Netflix from July 9. The OTT giant made the announcement on Saturday, revealing that Peddi will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, while the Hindi version will be released at a later date.

Taking to its social media handles, Netflix India shared the Peddi OTT release day poster and captioned it, "Aata marocchu kaani, monagadu mathram maradu (The game might change, but the champion remains the same). Watch Peddi, out 9 July, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Coming soon in Hindi, on Netflix."

Peddi box office collection

Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi hit theatres on June 4, 2026. While the film received mixed reviews, it emerged as one of the year's biggest commercial successes, with audiences turning up in large numbers. According to Sacnilk, it grossed Rs 340 crore gross worldwide, including Rs 286 crore net in India.

Peddi controversy around Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal

The film, however, also courted controversy over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. Several viewers criticised the camera work, romantic scenes and dialogues for objectifying the female lead, with one sequence involving a forced kiss drawing particular backlash. Following the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and removed certain scenes.

More about Peddi

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also features Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Boman Irani, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. An AR Rahman musical, it is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with co-producer Ishan Saksena.

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