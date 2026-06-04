Peddi movie review: Ram Charan in top form, fans should rush to theatres for Buchi Babu Sana's emotionally satisfying sports spectacle

There have been sports dramas that entertain audiences. But to dabble between both genres with a strong emotional anchor isn't a cakewalk. Thankfully, Peddi is among the ones who will entertain and even move you emotionally.

Director: Buchi Babu Sana

Star cast: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma

Runtime: 3hr 2mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

Peddi synopsis

Set in the 1980s, Peddi (Ram Charan) is a gifted, hot-headed labourer-turned-athlete from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, who plays local cricket for money. Some challenges, tough situations, and risk-taking decisions evolve him into a revolutionary figure fighting for his village's honor against the overlords through wrestling and cricket.

First thoughts on Peddi

When it comes to a film led by Ram Charan, directed by the young voice of Buchi Babu Sana (Uppena), with the biggest of names, including Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor. Also, the blend of cricket and wrestling, and Ram sweating sweat and blood to perfect both. The stakes are very high, and expectations obviously go notch high. There have been sports dramas that entertain audiences. But to dabble between both genres with a strong emotional anchor isn't a cakewalk. Barring Dangal, Sultan, and MS Dhoni (all Bollywood films), I didn't find an impactful film in this challenging genre. Thankfully, Peddi is among the ones who keep me entertained and even touched me emotionally. I crave an underdog-becoming-messiah story, and Peddi blends it effectively. The movie packs tear-jerking moments, inspirational hooks, and some sport spectacles, without going too technical or losing the grip of entertainment.

The positives of Peddi

Peddi is narrated from the POV of Ram Charan's character, a man who goes to great lengths to protect his dignity and his loved ones against the biggest challenge. This strong emotional anchor might sound old, but the execution of it is what makes Peddi a refreshing watch. Despite being set in rural India, the themes of resilience, grit, and unbreakability resonate globally. Though it's grand, it's still very much rooted, and that's where it wins. Of course, the credit for it goes to the writing of Buchi Babu Sana.

The sports portions are shot well, gripping, and engaging to keep you seated, with striking visuals and dynamic camerawork. Cricket match in the first half and the akhada kusti in the second half were so visually rich.

Ram Charan: The beast I was waiting to unleash

Speaking about the performances, Ram Charan is the soul of the film. He gives you the vibe of Chitti Babu from Rangasthalam, and the rage of Raju from RRR. Despite evoking nostalgia, he reinvented himself with a challenging avatar of a sportsperson. He looks fit and fabulous, but also showcases a remarkable range across different phases of the character's life. At the end of Peddi, I didn't marvel at his physical transformation, but rather got impressed with how relatable, grounded, and humanised Peddi was.

Divyendu Sharma, the ultimate baddie of North, made a significant debut in South too. He adapted to the arrogant, sly, sinister Rambujji, who stands out, despite the towering presence of Ram. For me, the villain makes the hero look good, and Divyendu makes an effortless contribution in making the drama gripping. Ravi Kishan and Boman Irani have also contributed well with their grey characters, but they lacked importance. Janhvi Kapoor is pretty, enchanting, but sadly underutilised, in a one-dimensional role. However, I found her role better than in Jr NTR's Devara. Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu lend great support to the narrative, despite limited scope.

The shortcomings of Peddi

Even the biggest of films have their flaws. Peddi suffers from a tedious runtime. After a while, especially pre-climax, Peddi might test your patience. The songs are okay, but their placements often hamper the narrative. A few character arcs are predictable to the core. Also, you can't help it, but you will get a hangover of Dangal or Sultan, aloof for only a few sequences. Though Ram and Janhvi looked good have sizzling chemistry, I found it distracting. Their love angle didn't impress me.

Overall verdict

Peddi brings back Ram Charan in top form. Despite the few flaws, the movie packs strong emotion, with impressive drama, that has its highs and lows, but keeps your attention undivided. A must-watch for Ram Charan fans.